Lalu Prasad Backs Rahul Gandhi's Call for Adani's Arrest Amidst US Legal Scrutiny

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad has publicly endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent calls for the 'immediate arrest' of industrialist Gautam Adani. Prasad's statement comes in response to Gandhi's allegations linked to bribery and fraud charges against Adani in the United States.

The seasoned politician, known for his opposition to the BJP, underscored his backing of Gandhi. He reiterated his stance despite his own legal challenges in the fodder scam cases, emphasizing Adani's proximity to the BJP.

Prasad also commented on the political scenario in Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc, to which his party belongs, faces elections against the BJP-led NDA. However, he insisted his primary concern remains focused on advocating for Adani's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)