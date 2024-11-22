Lalu Prasad Backs Rahul Gandhi's Call for Adani's Arrest Amidst US Legal Scrutiny
RJD president Lalu Prasad supports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for Gautam Adani's arrest, following bribery and fraud charges in the US. Prasad, currently on bail for fodder scam cases, emphasizes Adani's arrest over political dynamics in Jharkhand amid the ongoing INDIA bloc vs. BJP-led NDA election battle.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad has publicly endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent calls for the 'immediate arrest' of industrialist Gautam Adani. Prasad's statement comes in response to Gandhi's allegations linked to bribery and fraud charges against Adani in the United States.
The seasoned politician, known for his opposition to the BJP, underscored his backing of Gandhi. He reiterated his stance despite his own legal challenges in the fodder scam cases, emphasizing Adani's proximity to the BJP.
Prasad also commented on the political scenario in Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc, to which his party belongs, faces elections against the BJP-led NDA. However, he insisted his primary concern remains focused on advocating for Adani's arrest.
