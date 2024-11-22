Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Exit Polls, Alleges Voter Manipulation in UP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed doubts over the reliability of exit poll figures, asserting that these predictions have frequently missed the mark in previous elections. He confidently stated that the ruling BJP would face defeat across all nine contested seats in Uttar Pradesh on the day poll results are announced.

Yadav, addressing media representatives in Jaipur, particularly accused election officials of employing coercive tactics through police and administrative channels to manipulate the voter turnout. He emphasized that such practices undermine democratic principles outlined by B. R. Ambedkar, specifically the 'one man, one vote' right.

The controversy intensified as Yadav accused Kakrouli police station's Station House Officer of intimidating citizens with threats and weapons, thus hindering the electoral process in Meerapur. He called for immediate intervention by the Election Commission to suspend the officer involved. The voting took place in several key constituencies, marking a pivotal challenge for the National Democratic Alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

