Law Minister Defends Saji Cherian Amid Constitution Remark Controversy

Kerala's Law Minister P Rajeev asserted no ethical concerns exist for Minister Saji Cherian to continue in office while under investigation for controversial remarks on the Constitution. The Kerala High Court dismissed a plea for a CBI probe, with previous court decisions cited supporting Cherian's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:19 IST
State Law Minister P Rajeev. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following an order from the Kerala High Court for the Crime Branch to investigate state minister Saji Cherian's controversial remarks on the Constitution, Law Minister P Rajeev has stated there are no ethical barriers preventing Cherian from maintaining his ministerial position during the probe.

In December 2022, police cleared Cherian, the current Cultural and Youth Affairs Minister, of allegations that he insulted India's Constitution during a CPI(M) event. The police report submitted to the Thiruvalla magistrate court concluded that there was no intentional insult to the foundational document or its creators.

Despite the controversy, which included a petition to disqualify Cherian from his MLA position, the High Court dismissed calls for a CBI investigation, with Rajeev referencing existing Supreme Court rulings and emphasizing the importance of hearing Cherian's perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

