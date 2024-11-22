Left Menu

Kremlin's Hypersonic Missile: A Message to the West

Russia has launched a new hypersonic ballistic missile, signaling to the West that it is prepared to respond to their support for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Western actions risk escalating the conflict, while Ukrainian officials condemned the missile's use as a severe escalation.

Updated: 22-11-2024 16:10 IST
Kremlin's Hypersonic Missile: A Message to the West
The Kremlin on Friday issued a stark warning to Western nations, claiming a recent test of its new hypersonic ballistic missile was a direct response to what it termed as reckless Western support for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov conveyed Russian concerns over Western countries' production and supply of missiles to Ukraine, suggesting they contribute to attacks on Russian soil. This latest demonstration aims to underscore Russia's capabilities and willingness to react if these apprehensions are ignored, Peskov said.

Despite this aggressive stance, President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue, though he accused the Biden administration of opting for escalation. The missile launch followed Ukraine's use of U.S. and British-supplied weaponry against Russia, further complicating the global dimensions of the conflict.

