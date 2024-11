Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Legacy of Socialist Values

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders across party lines paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary, honoring his legacy in shaping Indian politics.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, marked the day as an 'oath day' to reaffirm dedication to socialist values, emphasizing the foundational influence of his father on modern social consciousness.

The tribute recalled Yadav's role in fostering an environment for growth and equality, urging the continuation of his vision for a society free of discrimination. Netaji's teachings on grassroots democracy and empowerment remain central to his party's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)