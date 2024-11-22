Tension in Uttar Pradesh as Bypoll Vote Counting Begins

The vote counting for the bypolls in nine Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh commenced at 8 am on Saturday under stringent security, as stated by officials. Though the results will not alter the 403-member state Assembly composition, these elections represent a crucial contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its opposition counterparts since the previous Lok Sabha elections.

The heightened political tension was evident as accusations of electoral malpractice surfaced. Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), accused the BJP of election manipulation while asserting that vigilance from opposition supporters had exposed the BJP's declining support. The allegations signify the deep-rooted political rift as both parties stand firm leading up to the count.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya rejected these accusations, dismissing them as unsubstantiated negativity. His assurance of a BJP victory aligns with the party's confidence despite the heated claims of misconduct. The political landscape remains tense as all eyes focus on the impending bypoll results, set to dictate the political dynamics for 90 candidates across the contested constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)