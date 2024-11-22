Raipur City South By-Election: A Battle of Giants

On Saturday, the Raipur City South assembly constituency will undergo crucial vote counting following the recent by-election. This election was necessitated after former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal resigned due to his Lok Sabha election victory from Raipur.

The bypoll, which saw the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in a head-to-head battle, featured 30 candidates. However, the primary contest remains between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma. The count is set to commence at 8 am at the Government Engineering College in Sejbahar, with security measures in place.

Key issues during the campaign included BJP's focus on pro-women and pro-farmers initiatives, while the Congress criticized Soni for inactivity in his prior term as MP. The outcome will provide insights into Chhattisgarh's political climate as both major parties vie for influence.

