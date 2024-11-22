Left Menu

Raipur City South By-Election: A Battle of Giants

The by-election in Raipur City South, Chhattisgarh, is a close contest between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma following Brijmohan Agrawal's resignation. With 30 candidates competing, the vote count will take place at the Government Engineering College, drawing significant attention from political observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:18 IST
On Saturday, the Raipur City South assembly constituency will undergo crucial vote counting following the recent by-election. This election was necessitated after former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal resigned due to his Lok Sabha election victory from Raipur.

The bypoll, which saw the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in a head-to-head battle, featured 30 candidates. However, the primary contest remains between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma. The count is set to commence at 8 am at the Government Engineering College in Sejbahar, with security measures in place.

Key issues during the campaign included BJP's focus on pro-women and pro-farmers initiatives, while the Congress criticized Soni for inactivity in his prior term as MP. The outcome will provide insights into Chhattisgarh's political climate as both major parties vie for influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

