Assam's Opposition Unites: Borah's Strategy to Tackle BJP in Upcoming Elections

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Assam's Congress unit, is determined to bring the opposition together to challenge the ruling BJP in upcoming state elections.

In a recent interview, Borah expressed his intention to reconcile with the opposition bloc, Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), in resolving seat-sharing conflicts that have resulted in internal discord.

Following his recent resignation from ASOM leadership, Borah pointed to operational dysfunctions within the INDIA bloc as a primary obstacle to effective opposition unity in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)