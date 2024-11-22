Left Menu

Assam's Opposition Unites: Borah's Strategy to Tackle BJP in Upcoming Elections

Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam's Congress state president, aims to reunite the opposition in a bid to defeat the BJP in future elections. After resigning from ASOM, Borah criticized internal issues within the INDIA bloc and emphasized the importance of collaboration among anti-BJP parties for the 2026 assembly elections.

Assam's Opposition Unites: Borah's Strategy to Tackle BJP in Upcoming Elections
Bhupen Kumar Borah
Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Assam's Congress unit, is determined to bring the opposition together to challenge the ruling BJP in upcoming state elections.

In a recent interview, Borah expressed his intention to reconcile with the opposition bloc, Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), in resolving seat-sharing conflicts that have resulted in internal discord.

Following his recent resignation from ASOM leadership, Borah pointed to operational dysfunctions within the INDIA bloc as a primary obstacle to effective opposition unity in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

