Assam's Opposition Unites: Borah's Strategy to Tackle BJP in Upcoming Elections
Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam's Congress state president, aims to reunite the opposition in a bid to defeat the BJP in future elections. After resigning from ASOM, Borah criticized internal issues within the INDIA bloc and emphasized the importance of collaboration among anti-BJP parties for the 2026 assembly elections.
22-11-2024
Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Assam's Congress unit, is determined to bring the opposition together to challenge the ruling BJP in upcoming state elections.
In a recent interview, Borah expressed his intention to reconcile with the opposition bloc, Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), in resolving seat-sharing conflicts that have resulted in internal discord.
Following his recent resignation from ASOM leadership, Borah pointed to operational dysfunctions within the INDIA bloc as a primary obstacle to effective opposition unity in Assam.
