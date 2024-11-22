Left Menu

Electoral Showdown: Maharashtra's Battle for Power

Ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Election results, officials laud effective electoral strategies leading to increased voter turnout. Tensions rise as Mahayuti and MVA alliances vie for control. Leaders speculate on the forthcoming power dynamics, emphasizing the high stakes and contrasting visions for the state's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:34 IST
Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra braces for the eagerly awaited 2024 election results, State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam commends the Election Commission's meticulous planning and execution. Chockalingam highlighted the significant focus on voter list expansion, noting improvements in Mumbai where previous electoral challenges were effectively addressed.

The Election Commission extends gratitude to voters, reporting a 5% increase in participation achieved through the dedication of approximately 6 lakh personnel. Meanwhile, political tensions escalate. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed confidence in the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), strong enough to dislodge the ruling Mahayuti.

Conversely, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav predicts a Mahayuti victory, suggesting a majority win and dismissing competition within the alliance. The current political landscape sees BJP alongside the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, against MVA, comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, with the majority threshold set at 145 seats in the 288-seat assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

