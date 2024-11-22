Race Heats Up: Who Will Civic Coalition Back for Poland's Presidency?

As Poland gears up for a critical presidential election, Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition is set to decide on its nominee. The internal primary pits Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski against Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, each presenting a compelling case for candidacy.

Tusk, a key figure in Polish politics, hailed the primary as a democratic exercise and underscored the importance of selecting a strong candidate. Trzaskowski is seen as a longstanding favorite, but Sikorski's foreign affairs expertise, particularly regarding Ukraine and US relations, adds complexity to the choice.

While Sikorski boasts notable diplomatic credentials, concerns linger over potential diplomatic tensions linked to his wife's critical articles about Donald Trump. The outcome of this primary will shape the Coalition's strategy as it vies to challenge the conservative Law and Justice party, which has yet to name its candidate.

