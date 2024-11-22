Left Menu

The Battle of Bypolls: A Political Showdown Across India

Bypolls for 46 Assembly seats in 13 states and Lok Sabha segments in Maharashtra and Kerala hold key political significance. Priyanka Gandhi debuts in Wayanad, facing CPI and BJP rivals. The votes' counting, a major political event since April-May elections, begins this Saturday amid security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:15 IST
The Battle of Bypolls: A Political Showdown Across India
  • Country:
  • India

As votes are set to be counted in bypolls across 46 Assembly seats in 13 states, the political landscape waits to see the outcomes of these critical contests. A pivotal electoral event since April-May's parliamentary polls starts Saturday morning.

In Wayanad, Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, makes her political debut. The seat has substantial importance as it was previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

A crucial face-off in Uttar Pradesh's political sphere highlights the major confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, setting the stage for future electoral battles across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024