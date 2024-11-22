The Battle of Bypolls: A Political Showdown Across India

As votes are set to be counted in bypolls across 46 Assembly seats in 13 states, the political landscape waits to see the outcomes of these critical contests. A pivotal electoral event since April-May's parliamentary polls starts Saturday morning.

In Wayanad, Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, makes her political debut. The seat has substantial importance as it was previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

A crucial face-off in Uttar Pradesh's political sphere highlights the major confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, setting the stage for future electoral battles across the nation.

