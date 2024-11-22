Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir: A New Dawn for Statehood Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized efforts to reinstate statehood, following a legislative resolution supporting Article 370. Despite opposition from the BJP, the initiative garnered substantial support. Abdullah also announced personal and development projects, reflecting ongoing commitments to regional growth and religious observance.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reiterated the government's commitment to restoring the state's statehood. Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah highlighted that a recent resolution passed by the state assembly has paved the way for such restoration efforts, marking it as a pivotal step forward.

The resolution, calling for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, faced opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which holds 29 seats in the assembly. However, Abdullah underscored that the majority support from MLAs, including Congress, refused to be overshadowed by BJP's dissent.

Additionally, Abdullah revealed plans to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and inaugurated key tourism and floriculture projects in Srinagar, emphasizing continued development initiatives. These actions align with the National Conference's promises, reflecting broader goals of statehood and autonomy as outlined in their electoral manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

