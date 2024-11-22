Bribery Allegations Stir Political Controversy Amid Adani Solar Contracts

Tensions have flared as opposition politicians in India refute allegations tied to U.S. charges against billionaire Gautam Adani. Amid accusations of corruption, Adani Group stands firm, denying any unlawful actions while Modi's party demands accountability from its political adversaries.

Indictments from U.S. authorities claim Adani and associates offered bribes to obtain solar contracts in states like Odisha and Tamil Nadu. However, regional parties argue the agreements were through a federal agency, not signed directly with Adani, raising questions about the charges' legitimacy.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Indian officials remain silent, while tensions simmer between parties. The Adani Group, a significant player in India's power and infrastructure sectors, continues to deny wrongdoing as the political spotlight intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)