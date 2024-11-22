Left Menu

Trump Navigates Legal Turbulence Post-Election Victory

Donald Trump may seek to dismiss his criminal case after winning the U.S. presidential election. A judge delayed sentencing and allowed time for legal motions. Accused of paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, Trump maintains his innocence, calling the case a political attack amid ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:07 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to pursue the dismissal of a criminal case following his recent win in the U.S. presidential election, as a judge has postponed sentencing indefinitely. The case comprises 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to a porn star, for which Trump was convicted in May.

Trump's lawyers argue that the proceedings would hinder his presidential duties, prompting New York state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to set a deadline of Dec. 2 for the motion to dismiss. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office plans to counter the dismissal but agrees to extend time for submitting written motions.

This case is just one of several legal challenges facing Trump, who was charged with falsifying business records. Portraiting the case as a politically motivated attack, Trump's team underscores the complexities of navigating these legal hurdles while fulfilling presidential responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

