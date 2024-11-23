Left Menu

Trump's Post-Election Fraud Investigations Unveiled

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, intends to form investigative teams within the Department of Justice to probe potential fraud in battleground states from the 2020 election. Despite winning the 2024 election, Trump maintains unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in 2020, a sentiment echoed by millions of his supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 04:37 IST
Trump's Post-Election Fraud Investigations Unveiled
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, having won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is setting his sights on investigating the 2020 election results. According to the Washington Post, plans are in motion to create investigative teams at the Department of Justice, aimed at uncovering any potential evidence of voter fraud in key battleground states.

Trump, who has consistently alleged widespread fraud marred the 2020 election, aims to address these claims, despite a lack of substantiating evidence. This belief continues to be a rallying point for many of his followers, who share concerns over election integrity as alleged by Trump.

Last year, Trump was indicted on federal charges linked to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results. The charges, investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, have not deterred Trump's new administration's plans. Reportedly, Trump also plans to dismiss the entire team associated with Smith's investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024