Trump's Post-Election Fraud Investigations Unveiled

Donald Trump, having won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is setting his sights on investigating the 2020 election results. According to the Washington Post, plans are in motion to create investigative teams at the Department of Justice, aimed at uncovering any potential evidence of voter fraud in key battleground states.

Trump, who has consistently alleged widespread fraud marred the 2020 election, aims to address these claims, despite a lack of substantiating evidence. This belief continues to be a rallying point for many of his followers, who share concerns over election integrity as alleged by Trump.

Last year, Trump was indicted on federal charges linked to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results. The charges, investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, have not deterred Trump's new administration's plans. Reportedly, Trump also plans to dismiss the entire team associated with Smith's investigation.

