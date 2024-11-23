Trump's Post-Election Fraud Investigations Unveiled
Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, intends to form investigative teams within the Department of Justice to probe potential fraud in battleground states from the 2020 election. Despite winning the 2024 election, Trump maintains unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud in 2020, a sentiment echoed by millions of his supporters.
Donald Trump, having won the 2024 U.S. presidential election, is setting his sights on investigating the 2020 election results. According to the Washington Post, plans are in motion to create investigative teams at the Department of Justice, aimed at uncovering any potential evidence of voter fraud in key battleground states.
Trump, who has consistently alleged widespread fraud marred the 2020 election, aims to address these claims, despite a lack of substantiating evidence. This belief continues to be a rallying point for many of his followers, who share concerns over election integrity as alleged by Trump.
Last year, Trump was indicted on federal charges linked to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results. The charges, investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, have not deterred Trump's new administration's plans. Reportedly, Trump also plans to dismiss the entire team associated with Smith's investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
