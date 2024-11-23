Maharashtra Assembly Election Showdown: Mahayuti vs. MVA

In Maharashtra, vote counting commenced early for the fiercely contested assembly elections, setting the stage for a showdown between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

As the counting began at 8 am, election officials first focused on postal ballots, with EVM vote tallying slated for later in the morning. This election saw a remarkable increase in voter participation compared to previous years.

Security was tight around the 288 counting centers across the state, with significant measures ensuring a smooth and transparent process. The outcome will reveal which party or coalition will surpass the crucial 145-seat majority required to form the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)