Maharashtra Assembly Election Showdown: Mahayuti vs. MVA
Counting of votes for Maharashtra's assembly elections began, focusing on the clash between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the MVA alliance. A significant increase in voter turnout was recorded, with security measures in place around counting centers. Results will determine the ruling party in the state assembly.
In Maharashtra, vote counting commenced early for the fiercely contested assembly elections, setting the stage for a showdown between the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
As the counting began at 8 am, election officials first focused on postal ballots, with EVM vote tallying slated for later in the morning. This election saw a remarkable increase in voter participation compared to previous years.
Security was tight around the 288 counting centers across the state, with significant measures ensuring a smooth and transparent process. The outcome will reveal which party or coalition will surpass the crucial 145-seat majority required to form the government.
