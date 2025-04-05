Counting the Stripes: A Year-Long Census at Similipal

The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha, renowned for its rich biodiversity, has embarked on a comprehensive tiger census designed to gather data over the course of a year. According to officials, the census is part of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 initiative.

In an effort to ensure an accurate count of the tiger population, eight teams comprised of 85 trained personnel have been organized. These teams are employing advanced identification tools, which include analyzing footprints and excreta, and utilizing both conventional trap cameras and AI-powered devices for monitoring.

Past reports have indicated a population of 24 adult tigers and eight cubs in the region. This ongoing estimation is critical to ascertain population changes and understand the health of the ecosystem within Similipal National Park, Asia's second-largest biosphere covering 2,750 sq km.

