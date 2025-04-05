Left Menu

Counting the Stripes: A Year-Long Census at Similipal

Authorities at Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve have initiated a tiger census that will span the entire year. Eight teams consisting of 85 members will employ various techniques, including AI-powered cameras, to estimate the tiger population as part of the All India Tiger Estimation 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:56 IST
Counting the Stripes: A Year-Long Census at Similipal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha, renowned for its rich biodiversity, has embarked on a comprehensive tiger census designed to gather data over the course of a year. According to officials, the census is part of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 initiative.

In an effort to ensure an accurate count of the tiger population, eight teams comprised of 85 trained personnel have been organized. These teams are employing advanced identification tools, which include analyzing footprints and excreta, and utilizing both conventional trap cameras and AI-powered devices for monitoring.

Past reports have indicated a population of 24 adult tigers and eight cubs in the region. This ongoing estimation is critical to ascertain population changes and understand the health of the ecosystem within Similipal National Park, Asia's second-largest biosphere covering 2,750 sq km.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025