High Stakes in Jharkhand: Assembly Election Results Awaited
Jharkhand's 81 assembly constituencies began vote counting at 8 AM on Saturday after elections held on November 13 and 20. The results, expected by 4 PM, will determine the future of 1,211 candidates, including prominent political figures such as Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Voter turnout reached a historic 67.74%.
Vote counting for Jharkhand's 81 assembly constituencies commenced at 8 AM on Saturday, according to the Election Commission officials.
Elections spanned two phases on November 13 and 20, covering first 43 and then 38 seats.
Postal ballots are being prioritized, and trends from the Electronic Voting Machines are expected by 9.30 AM. The Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, projected that the counting process would wrap up by 4 PM. Counting configuration varies, with Torpa requiring 13 rounds and Chatra needing 24. Stringent measures are in place at the counting centers, with only specific officials allowed mobile phones. Observers and ARO-headed tables ensure transparent counting.
This election has seen a record voter turnout of 67.74%, reflecting heightened public engagement.
Results are pivotal for 1,211 candidates, including key political leaders such as current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, vying for Barhait. Other notable figures in the race include his wife Kalpana Soren at Gandey and BJP's Babulal Marandi.
