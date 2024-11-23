Maharashtra Assembly Elections: A Battle for Majority
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leading in 146 of the 288 seats against the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With voting concluding on November 20 and a turnout of 66.05%, the outcome is highly anticipated as the counting process unfolds, involving postal ballots and EVM votes across numerous rounds.
The Maharashtra assembly election results are shaping up as a crucial battle between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with the former leading in 146 of the 288 seats.
Officials began counting at 8 am, initially verifying postal ballots before proceeding to tally EVM votes. Each assembly segment is expected to undergo at least 20 rounds of counting to ensure accuracy.
The election, held on November 20, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%. Key parties include BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the Mahayuti alliance, and Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) in the MVA.
