BJP and Congress Neck-and-Neck in Rajasthan Bypolls
The BJP led in three assembly seats while Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party each led in two during the initial vote count for the bypolls in Rajasthan. Notable candidates included BJP's Rajendra Bhambhoo and Congress' Aryaan Zubair. The elections took place on November 13.
The BJP has taken an early lead in three assembly seats as the initial rounds of vote counting got underway for bypolls in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party are leading in two seats each, showcasing a competitive electoral battle in the region.
Specific candidates making headlines include BJP's Rajendra Bhambhoo in Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Gurjar in Deoli Uniara, and Revant Ram Danga in Khinwsar. On the other side, Congress' Aryaan Zubair is leading in Ramgarh and Deen Dayal in Dausa. The Bharat Adivasi Party has shown its strength as well, with Jitesh Kumar Katara leading in Salumbar and Anil Kumar Katara in Chorasi.
These bypolls, held on November 13, are pivotal in shaping the political landscape of Rajasthan as parties vie for dominance in the state assembly.
