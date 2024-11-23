Left Menu

BJP and Congress Neck-and-Neck in Rajasthan Bypolls

The BJP led in three assembly seats while Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party each led in two during the initial vote count for the bypolls in Rajasthan. Notable candidates included BJP's Rajendra Bhambhoo and Congress' Aryaan Zubair. The elections took place on November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:49 IST
BJP and Congress Neck-and-Neck in Rajasthan Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has taken an early lead in three assembly seats as the initial rounds of vote counting got underway for bypolls in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, both the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party are leading in two seats each, showcasing a competitive electoral battle in the region.

Specific candidates making headlines include BJP's Rajendra Bhambhoo in Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Gurjar in Deoli Uniara, and Revant Ram Danga in Khinwsar. On the other side, Congress' Aryaan Zubair is leading in Ramgarh and Deen Dayal in Dausa. The Bharat Adivasi Party has shown its strength as well, with Jitesh Kumar Katara leading in Salumbar and Anil Kumar Katara in Chorasi.

These bypolls, held on November 13, are pivotal in shaping the political landscape of Rajasthan as parties vie for dominance in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024