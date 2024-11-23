Left Menu

High Stakes in Maharashtra: Andheri East's Electoral Battle

Murji Patel, Shiv Sena candidate, believes he'll secure Andheri East with over 20,000 votes, bolstered by increased voter turnout in Maharashtra. This high-stakes election sees the Mahayuti alliance clashing with the MVA front. The Election Commission's enhanced efforts are praised for smooth voting in challenging areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:07 IST
Shiv Sena candidate from Andheri East Murji Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising political tensions, Shiv Sena's Murji Patel is confident of clinching the Andheri East constituency, anticipating a lead of over 20,000 votes. Patel, invoking divine intervention, believes the tide is in his favor, with recent voting trends supporting his claim.

The constituency went to polls on November 20, facing competition from Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rutuja Ramesh Latke, who won the seat in the 2019 elections. The results, affecting Maharashtra's 288 and Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats, could set the tone for the political landscape, with updates expected soon.

Significant voter turnout, exceeding previous records, marks the keen interest in this election. The Mahayuti alliance, composed of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, competes against the MVA, led by Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). The Election Commission's strategic focus on increasing voter participation, particularly in Mumbai, is widely commended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

