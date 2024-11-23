BJP Confident Amid Punjab By-Election Vote Counting

The vote counting for by-elections across four assembly constituencies in Punjab is currently underway. These include Barnala, Gidderbaha, Chabbewal, and Dera Baba Nanak, where polling was conducted recently.

In the Barnala constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kewal Singh Dhillon has voiced confidence in securing a victory for his party. He remarked that the BJP expected their symbol, the lotus, to bloom in Barnala, reflecting an anticipated win.

Dhillon took the opportunity to criticize the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, suggesting they lacked achievements to impress voters. The voter turnout varied across constituencies, with Gidderbaha recording the highest at 81%, while Barnala saw a turnout of 54%.

(With inputs from agencies.)