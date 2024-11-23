BJP Confident Amid Punjab By-Election Vote Counting
As vote counting proceeds in Punjab's by-elections, BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon expresses strong confidence in winning the Barnala assembly seat. He criticizes AAP's performance in the state, emphasizing BJP's potential for future governance. Barnala sees declining voter turnout with fierce competition from INC and AAP candidates.
The vote counting for by-elections across four assembly constituencies in Punjab is currently underway. These include Barnala, Gidderbaha, Chabbewal, and Dera Baba Nanak, where polling was conducted recently.
In the Barnala constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kewal Singh Dhillon has voiced confidence in securing a victory for his party. He remarked that the BJP expected their symbol, the lotus, to bloom in Barnala, reflecting an anticipated win.
Dhillon took the opportunity to criticize the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, suggesting they lacked achievements to impress voters. The voter turnout varied across constituencies, with Gidderbaha recording the highest at 81%, while Barnala saw a turnout of 54%.
