Mahayuti Alliance Takes Lead in Maharashtra Elections Amid High Voter Turnout

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken a commanding lead in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, surpassing the halfway mark with leads in 172 seats as of 10 am, according to initial trends released by the Election Commission of India. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing behind with 47 seats.

Detailed results indicate that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is ahead in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP in 100. Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), a member of the Mahayuti alliance, leads in one seat. Within the MVA, NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar faction is leading in 12, Congress has 17, and the UBT Sena is ahead in 18 seats. Allies like the Samajwadi Party and smaller parties are also making gains, potentially bolstering the MVA coalition.

The election in Maharashtra, coinciding with Jharkhand's, began today at 8 am along with bypolls in 15 states. A record voter turnout of over 66% in Maharashtra suggests heightened interest, surpassing the 2019 election figures. Both alliances view this as indicative of public support, with strategies focusing on voter engagement, particularly in urban centers like Mumbai.

State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam lauded the successful voter engagement strategies in Maharashtra, emphasizing efforts to resolve previous challenges seen during the Parliament elections. This enhanced approach led to a significant boost in registered voters. The bypolls, encompassing 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, also featured high-profile contests, notably with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut in Wayanad, Kerala.

