JMM-Led Alliance Surges Ahead in Jharkhand Polls

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has surged past the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly election, with leads on 50 seats as per the latest updates from the Election Commission of India. Currently, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is ahead on 30 seats, the Congress on 14, the RJD on 5, and the CPI(ML)(L) on one seat.

In contrast, the BJP-led NDA has captured 28 seats, with the BJP leading on 24, AJSU on two, and JD(U) and LJP(RV) each contesting one. Notably, the debutant Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leads on Jugsalai and Dumri seats, while an independent candidate gains momentum in Panki.

The counting process began at 8 am for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, alongside bypolls from 15 states. This will decide 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur remains optimistic, expecting shifts in trends that favor their alliance, credited to their welfare initiatives and overcoming BJP strategies.

