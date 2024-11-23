Left Menu

JMM-Led Alliance Surges Ahead in Jharkhand Polls

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark, leading on 50 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election. The BJP-led NDA follows on 28 seats. The counting, commenced for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections and bypolls, reveals encouraging trends for the JMM-led alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:06 IST
JMM-Led Alliance Surges Ahead in Jharkhand Polls
Hemant Soren -CM Jharkhand (File Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has surged past the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly election, with leads on 50 seats as per the latest updates from the Election Commission of India. Currently, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is ahead on 30 seats, the Congress on 14, the RJD on 5, and the CPI(ML)(L) on one seat.

In contrast, the BJP-led NDA has captured 28 seats, with the BJP leading on 24, AJSU on two, and JD(U) and LJP(RV) each contesting one. Notably, the debutant Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leads on Jugsalai and Dumri seats, while an independent candidate gains momentum in Panki.

The counting process began at 8 am for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, alongside bypolls from 15 states. This will decide 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur remains optimistic, expecting shifts in trends that favor their alliance, credited to their welfare initiatives and overcoming BJP strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024