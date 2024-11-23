Left Menu

Asha Nautiyal Leads in Kedarnath Assembly Bypoll

BJP's Asha Nautiyal leads by over 3,000 votes against Congress rival Manoj Rawat in the Kedarnath assembly bypoll, as per Election Commission data. Nautiyal received 13,696 votes, Rawat 10,633. Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh holds third with 7,935. The Kedarnath seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:16 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Asha Nautiyal of BJP is leading the Kedarnath assembly bypoll by more than 3,000 votes against Congress candidate Manoj Rawat, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

The figures indicate Nautiyal has garnered 13,696 votes, whereas her opponent Rawat has received 10,633 votes. Running independently, Tribhuvan Singh stands as the third candidate with 7,935 votes. Singh previously held the second position in earlier rounds of counting before being surpassed by Rawat.

This bypoll came about following the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. The election was conducted on November 20, with counting commencing at 8 am under heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

