Asha Nautiyal Leads in Kedarnath Assembly Bypoll

Asha Nautiyal of BJP is leading the Kedarnath assembly bypoll by more than 3,000 votes against Congress candidate Manoj Rawat, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

The figures indicate Nautiyal has garnered 13,696 votes, whereas her opponent Rawat has received 10,633 votes. Running independently, Tribhuvan Singh stands as the third candidate with 7,935 votes. Singh previously held the second position in earlier rounds of counting before being surpassed by Rawat.

This bypoll came about following the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July. The election was conducted on November 20, with counting commencing at 8 am under heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)