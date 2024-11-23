Mahayuti Surge: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Amid Opposition Gains in Jharkhand

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra appears to be heading for a sweeping victory, overpowering the struggling MVA coalition. Latest trends on the Election Commission website reveal a decisive win for the ruling party over its adversaries.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, leads in 218 out of 288 seats, reflecting immense support for the ruling coalition. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the opposition INDIA bloc seems to be securing a strong foothold as the JMM leads in 30 seats, Congress in 13, outperforming the BJP's count.

Prominent leaders such as Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies are ahead in their constituencies, highlighting the current political landscape marked by BJP's strategy and aspirations to maintain control in Maharashtra while reviving its influence in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)