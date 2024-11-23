Electoral Showdown: Congress and BJP Vie for Dominance in Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The Congress party is ahead by 4,747 votes in the Vijaypur assembly bypolls, following 18 rounds of counting. Meanwhile, BJP currently maintains a 5,362-vote lead in Budhni constituency after five counting rounds.

These by-elections occurred on November 13, triggered by earlier political shifts when BJP's Ramakant Bhargava surged ahead in Budhni, overtaking Congress rival Rajkumar Patel. Initially trailing by 953 votes, Bhargava now commands a stronger position.

Former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, having switched allegiances, found himself trailing by 4,747 votes in Vijaypur. The Budhni bypoll followed Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Lok Sabha transition, necessitating these elections, while Vijaypur saw similar developments as Rawat resigned and aligned with BJP.

