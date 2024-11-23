Priyanka Gandhi’s Historic Lead: A New Congress Era in Wayanad

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the brink of her first electoral victory in Wayanad, Kerala, boasting an impressive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes. Party leaders and the Indian Union Muslim League are confident of her impending win amid ongoing vote counting.

The Congress-led UDF's candidate, Priyanka, extended her lead significantly in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. According to the Election Commission, she has widened the gap with over 3.5 lakh votes in her favor after just four hours into the count.

Reacting to this development, allies like the IUML and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy predict that Priyanka will surpass her brother Rahul's vote count from earlier this year, making her first foray into Parliament memorable with a record-setting margin.

