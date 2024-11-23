Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi’s Historic Lead: A New Congress Era in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to win her first election in Wayanad, Kerala, with a substantial lead over her rivals. With over 3.5 lakh votes ahead of CPI's candidate, her win seems imminent as allies and party members predict her success will surpass even that of her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:22 IST
Priyanka Gandhi’s Historic Lead: A New Congress Era in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the brink of her first electoral victory in Wayanad, Kerala, boasting an impressive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes. Party leaders and the Indian Union Muslim League are confident of her impending win amid ongoing vote counting.

The Congress-led UDF's candidate, Priyanka, extended her lead significantly in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. According to the Election Commission, she has widened the gap with over 3.5 lakh votes in her favor after just four hours into the count.

Reacting to this development, allies like the IUML and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy predict that Priyanka will surpass her brother Rahul's vote count from earlier this year, making her first foray into Parliament memorable with a record-setting margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024