Priyanka Gandhi’s Historic Lead: A New Congress Era in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to win her first election in Wayanad, Kerala, with a substantial lead over her rivals. With over 3.5 lakh votes ahead of CPI's candidate, her win seems imminent as allies and party members predict her success will surpass even that of her brother Rahul Gandhi.
Top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the brink of her first electoral victory in Wayanad, Kerala, boasting an impressive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes. Party leaders and the Indian Union Muslim League are confident of her impending win amid ongoing vote counting.
The Congress-led UDF's candidate, Priyanka, extended her lead significantly in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. According to the Election Commission, she has widened the gap with over 3.5 lakh votes in her favor after just four hours into the count.
Reacting to this development, allies like the IUML and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy predict that Priyanka will surpass her brother Rahul's vote count from earlier this year, making her first foray into Parliament memorable with a record-setting margin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Stir Spotlight Amidst Wayanad Bypolls
Tribals, OBCs hardly in big corporate houses, judiciary; PM Modi silent when I demanded caste census in Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi.