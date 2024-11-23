Left Menu

Vice President Sara Duterte's Stunning Threat to Philippine Leadership

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened to have assassins kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and the House speaker if she were murdered. This declaration led to heightened security measures from the Presidential Security Command. Duterte's comments stem from tensions following her falling-out with Marcos over political and policy disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:34 IST
Sara Duterte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a bold public statement, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has announced that she has contracted an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and the Speaker of the House should she be assassinated. This startling declaration was communicated amid escalating political tensions.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin responded by alerting the Presidential Security Command to address this immediate threat against President Marcos. It's currently unclear what specific actions will be taken against Duterte regarding her controversial remarks.

The tensions emerged from allegations of corruption and incompetence, leading to the strained relationship between Duterte and the Marcos administration—a sharp contrast to the unity they campaigned on in 2022. The situation continues to evolve as government officials navigate the growing discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

