Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs: Maharashtra Awaits CM Decision

Mumbai witnessed political jubilations on Saturday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on their Mahayuti alliance's decisive victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Shinde expressed that the coalition would soon decide the Chief Minister's role post-results declaration, emphasizing collective decision-making among the parties.

The atmosphere was festive at Shinde's residence in Thane, with supporters, including Shiv Sena members and Shrikant Shinde, celebrating their substantial lead. Meanwhile, sweets were distributed at Devendra Fadnavis's residence and the BJP's Mumbai office as party workers anticipated the landslide win.

In Baramati, NCP followers marked the occasion with fireworks, celebrating Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's significant vote lead. With the alliance crossing the majority mark and projections showing victory in over 200 seats, Maharashtra's political scene turns its attention to the crucial CM decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)