Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs: Maharashtra Awaits CM Decision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauds Maharashtra's political leadership as the Mahayuti alliance secures victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Celebrations are underway as the coalition parties prepare to decide the Chief Minister. Key figures, including Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, are at the forefront of jubilations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:40 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs: Maharashtra Awaits CM Decision
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed political jubilations on Saturday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on their Mahayuti alliance's decisive victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. Shinde expressed that the coalition would soon decide the Chief Minister's role post-results declaration, emphasizing collective decision-making among the parties.

The atmosphere was festive at Shinde's residence in Thane, with supporters, including Shiv Sena members and Shrikant Shinde, celebrating their substantial lead. Meanwhile, sweets were distributed at Devendra Fadnavis's residence and the BJP's Mumbai office as party workers anticipated the landslide win.

In Baramati, NCP followers marked the occasion with fireworks, celebrating Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's significant vote lead. With the alliance crossing the majority mark and projections showing victory in over 200 seats, Maharashtra's political scene turns its attention to the crucial CM decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024