Congress Retains Palakkad: Rahul Mamkootathil's Resounding Victory

Rahul Mamkootathil of Congress won the Palakkad Assembly seat, defeating BJP's C Krishnakumar by 18,840 votes. LDF's Dr P Sarin stood third. The by-election followed Congress' Shafi Parambil's resignation after his Lok Sabha win. Mamkootathil's success marks a significant gain for Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:53 IST
In a significant turn of events, Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress emerged victorious in the Palakkad Assembly seat by-elections. The robust triumph saw Mamkootathil defeating BJP's C Krishnakumar by an impressive margin of 18,840 votes. This election outcome has positioned the ruling Left bloc in a challenging spot, relegating them to third place.

Official figures from the Election Commission of India highlight that Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes. In contrast, Krishnakumar managed to garner 39,549 votes. The LDF candidate, Dr P Sarin, who was previously affiliated with the Congress, concluded with a total of 37,293 votes, sealing the third position.

Initially, Krishnakumar took the lead, but it was Mamkootathil's narrow gain in the seventh round of counting that shifted the trajectory. Post this crucial juncture, Mamkootathil consistently expanded his advantage, culminating in a notable win. The by-election surfaced due to Shafi Parambil's resignation after securing a Lok Sabha seat, necessitating this decisive electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

