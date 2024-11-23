Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Electoral Debut in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading by a large margin in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, surpassing her brother Rahul's previous lead. Her victory, according to party allies, is expected to set a record. The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul vacated the seat; Priyanka now marks her electoral debut.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the verge of securing her first electoral victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, showcasing a pivotal moment in her political career.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka has achieved a commanding lead of over 3.8 lakh votes, surpassing the performance of her brother Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Party allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League, predict she will establish a new record margin in victory.

The by-election came about after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his win in Rae Bareilly. With 65 percent voter turnout, the bypoll saw Priyanka emerge as the frontrunner against opponents from CPI(M)-led LDF and BJP-headed NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

