Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Historic Electoral Debut in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading by a large margin in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, surpassing her brother Rahul's previous lead. Her victory, according to party allies, is expected to set a record. The bypoll was necessitated after Rahul vacated the seat; Priyanka now marks her electoral debut.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the verge of securing her first electoral victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, showcasing a pivotal moment in her political career.
According to the Election Commission, Priyanka has achieved a commanding lead of over 3.8 lakh votes, surpassing the performance of her brother Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Party allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League, predict she will establish a new record margin in victory.
The by-election came about after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his win in Rae Bareilly. With 65 percent voter turnout, the bypoll saw Priyanka emerge as the frontrunner against opponents from CPI(M)-led LDF and BJP-headed NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad FC's Resilient Comeback Stuns Kerala Blasters
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
PM did not visit violence-hit Manipur when the state was burning: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jameen, Jungle' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at J'khand rally.
Tribals, OBCs hardly in big corporate houses, judiciary; PM Modi silent when I demanded caste census in Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi.