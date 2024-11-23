Gurdeep Singh Randhawa Clinches Dera Baba Nanak Seat in Fierce Battle

AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa clinched victory in the Dera Baba Nanak assembly by-election with a margin of 5,699 votes over Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur, officials reported.

In a highly contested race, Randhawa secured 59,104 votes, while Kaur gathered 53,405. Meanwhile, BJP's Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon lagged, accumulating only 6,505 votes. The by-election unfolded over 18 counting rounds, during which Kaur led initially from the third to eighth rounds.

Jatinder Kaur, the spouse of Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, witnessed a shift in fortunes as Randhawa overtook her in subsequent rounds. The bypolls took place in four locations on November 20, following the election of incumbent legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier in the year.

