U R Pradeep Clinches Victory in Chelakkara Bypoll

LDF candidate U R Pradeep secured the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll seat over Congress-UDF's Ramya Haridas with a 12,201-vote lead. Pradeep received 64,827 votes, while BJP-NDA's K Balakrishnan came third. The bypoll filled the vacancy after K Radhakrishnan moved to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:13 IST
In a decisive win, LDF candidate U R Pradeep emerged victorious in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, toppling Congress-UDF's Ramya Haridas by a significant margin of 12,201 votes. The results were announced Saturday, showcasing a dominant performance from Pradeep, who secured 64,827 votes.

Throughout the vote counting process, Pradeep maintained a clear lead over his main rival, Haridas, who managed to gather 52,626 votes. The BJP-NDA candidate K Balakrishnan trailed behind in third place, obtaining 33,609 votes as reported by the Election Commission.

This election was necessitated following the relocation of previous MLA K Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha. Held on November 13, the bypoll reaffirmed the Left's established presence in the Chelakkara constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

