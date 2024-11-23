Left Menu

BJP's Maharashtra Triumph: Fadnavis Favored for CM Role

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya supports Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra's chief minister, following the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's strong performance in assembly polls. The BJP leads significantly, with grassroots support echoing Fadnavis's candidacy, reflecting the influence of PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Updated: 23-11-2024 15:41 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a robust performance during the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance is on track to secure power yet again. Madhya Pradesh's minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has vocally backed BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the chief ministerial role in the state.

As per the latest count, the BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, has secured 20 assembly seats and is leading in 204 out of 288. The BJP alone has won 12 seats, leading in 120 others, signaling a strong electoral performance.

Vijayvargiya, overseeing 12 key assembly seats, emphasized the party's success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Celebrations erupted in Indore, reflecting widespread support for Fadnavis’s potential chief ministership, as echoed by BJP cadres and voters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

