Priyanka Gandhi Set for Historic Victory in Wayanad By-election
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised to surpass her brother Rahul Gandhi's lead in the Lok Sabha bypoll for the Wayanad seat. As counting continues, Gandhi leads with over 4.1 lakh votes. The Congress-led UDF anticipates a significant win, marking her debut in electoral politics with a record margin.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is edging past her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous election lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. According to the Election Commission, Priyanka has already secured a commanding lead of over 4.1 lakh votes.
As the counting of ballots proceeds, Congress allies, including the IUML, are forecasting a historic victory for Priyanka. This election marks her first contest and potential win in the parliamentary domain, as she outpaces her nearest competitors—LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and NDA's Navya Haridas.
Despite a lower voter turnout compared to the 2019 general elections, Priyanka's anticipated victory is being celebrated by her supporters and family, who laud the trust and affection she's garnered from the Wayanad electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
Kerala Consumer Commission Orders Insurer to Pay Up
Kerala Blasters' Coach Critiques Team After Consecutive Losses