Priyanka Gandhi Set for Historic Victory in Wayanad By-election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is poised to surpass her brother Rahul Gandhi's lead in the Lok Sabha bypoll for the Wayanad seat. As counting continues, Gandhi leads with over 4.1 lakh votes. The Congress-led UDF anticipates a significant win, marking her debut in electoral politics with a record margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is edging past her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous election lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. According to the Election Commission, Priyanka has already secured a commanding lead of over 4.1 lakh votes.

As the counting of ballots proceeds, Congress allies, including the IUML, are forecasting a historic victory for Priyanka. This election marks her first contest and potential win in the parliamentary domain, as she outpaces her nearest competitors—LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and NDA's Navya Haridas.

Despite a lower voter turnout compared to the 2019 general elections, Priyanka's anticipated victory is being celebrated by her supporters and family, who laud the trust and affection she's garnered from the Wayanad electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

