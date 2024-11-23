NATO Chief's Strategic Meeting with President-elect Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte convened with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. According to Farah Dakhlallah, a NATO spokesperson, the leaders engaged in discussions surrounding global security issues impacting the transatlantic alliance.

The meeting also included interactions with Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to become Trump's national security adviser upon his return to the White House, along with other members of the president-elect's national security team.

Notably, NATO refrained from commenting on reports from Dutch media concerning Rutte's travel to Florida via a Dutch government aircraft. Rutte recently assumed his position as NATO chief, and he is known for fostering a strong working relationship with Trump during his initial term as U.S. president from 2017 to 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)