NATO Chief's Strategic Meeting with President-elect Trump

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida to discuss global security issues. Rutte also met other members of Trump's national security team. Despite media speculation, NATO did not comment on Rutte's travel arrangements to the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:20 IST
Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte convened with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. According to Farah Dakhlallah, a NATO spokesperson, the leaders engaged in discussions surrounding global security issues impacting the transatlantic alliance.

The meeting also included interactions with Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to become Trump's national security adviser upon his return to the White House, along with other members of the president-elect's national security team.

Notably, NATO refrained from commenting on reports from Dutch media concerning Rutte's travel to Florida via a Dutch government aircraft. Rutte recently assumed his position as NATO chief, and he is known for fostering a strong working relationship with Trump during his initial term as U.S. president from 2017 to 2021.

