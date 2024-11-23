BJP Clinches Ramgarh Victory in Rajasthan Bypoll
In Rajasthan's Ramgarh bypoll, BJP's Sukhavant Singh emerged victorious by a margin of 13,636 votes. Singh garnered 1,08,811 votes against Congress's Aryaan Zubair who received 95,175 votes. The seat was vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Zubair Khan, Aryaan's father.
The BJP's Sukhavant Singh has emerged victorious in the closely watched by-election for Rajasthan's Ramgarh seat, surpassing his nearest competitor by a significant 13,636-vote margin.
Singh secured a total of 1,08,811 votes, leaving behind Aryaan Zubair of the Congress, who managed to gather 95,175 votes.
The Ramgarh seat became vacant due to the untimely death of Congress MLA Zubair Khan, Aryaan's father, making this election and its outcome especially poignant.
