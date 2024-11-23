BJP Clinches Ramgarh Victory in Rajasthan Bypoll

The BJP's Sukhavant Singh has emerged victorious in the closely watched by-election for Rajasthan's Ramgarh seat, surpassing his nearest competitor by a significant 13,636-vote margin.

Singh secured a total of 1,08,811 votes, leaving behind Aryaan Zubair of the Congress, who managed to gather 95,175 votes.

The Ramgarh seat became vacant due to the untimely death of Congress MLA Zubair Khan, Aryaan's father, making this election and its outcome especially poignant.

(With inputs from agencies.)