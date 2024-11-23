Maharashtra's Political Shake-Up: Mahayuti's Resounding Victory

The Mahayuti coalition emerged as the dominant force in the Maharashtra assembly elections, setting the stage for a seamless government formation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the results as historic, underscoring the decisive shift in political allegiance of key parties, including the Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 24 seats, with a lead in over a hundred others, showing robust performance in the elections. Allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 15 and 14 seats, strengthening the coalition's grip on the state's political landscape.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dispelled rumors of dissent over the chief ministerial post, emphasizing a united front in decision-making within the Mahayuti leadership as they march toward a landslide victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)