Maharashtra's Political Shake-Up: Mahayuti's Resounding Victory
In a historic outcome, the Mahayuti coalition is poised for a smooth government formation in Maharashtra. BJP and its allies secured a significant number of seats in the assembly elections. Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative leadership.
- Country:
- India
The Mahayuti coalition emerged as the dominant force in the Maharashtra assembly elections, setting the stage for a seamless government formation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the results as historic, underscoring the decisive shift in political allegiance of key parties, including the Shiv Sena and NCP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 24 seats, with a lead in over a hundred others, showing robust performance in the elections. Allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 15 and 14 seats, strengthening the coalition's grip on the state's political landscape.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dispelled rumors of dissent over the chief ministerial post, emphasizing a united front in decision-making within the Mahayuti leadership as they march toward a landslide victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
At this age, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar tells lies that businesses are moving out of Maharashtra: Amit Shah at Satara rally.
NCPA@ThePark: Uniting Mumbai Through Performing Arts
Maharashtra's Political Sparks: Shinde Criticizes Shiv Sena's Flaming Torch Symbol
UP STF and Mumbai cops nab wanted shooter Shiva Kumar and two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case: official.
NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row