BJP-Led Alliance Secures Historic Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

As the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition solidifies its hold on Maharashtra with an unprecedented majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "historic victory" in the state assembly elections as a triumph of development and effective governance. The Mahayuti has secured or leads in 230 out of 288 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with a distant 50.

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Maharashtra's citizens, assuring them that the alliance remains committed to furthering the state's development. "Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher!" Modi wrote, extending heartfelt thanks to the people, notably the youth and women, for their overwhelming support.

Modi also acknowledged the backing NDA received across various states in recent by-elections, emphasizing the coalition's focus on citizen welfare. "NDA's pro-people efforts resonate all over!" he added. The by-polls, covering 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, featured significant contests in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, notably marking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut.

The NDA saw mixed results in Uttar Pradesh, securing five seats and leading in two, while its partner RLD leads in one, and the Samajwadi Party stands victorious in two constituencies. Elsewhere, the NDA swept four seats in Bihar, while Congress secured Rajasthan's Dausa.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the alliance's "unprecedented victory," interpreting the outcome as a nod to Modi's leadership. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, joining the chorus of praise, congratulated key leaders Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Fadnavis for steering Mahayuti towards a landslide win.

