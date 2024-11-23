Congress Faces Diminishing Power as BJP Triumphs Yet Again

In a significant electoral blow, the Congress party continues to falter in key Indian states, notably losing Maharashtra to the BJP. This loss reflects a diminishing role in the opposition and a struggle to maintain alliances.

The defeat comes amid mixed results for the INDIA bloc, even as the Congress falters where it's expected to lead. With reduced representation in the Lok Sabha and a declining strike rate, its influence wanes as regional parties gain strength.

As the BJP secures more control, questions arise about Congress's strategy and leadership under Rahul Gandhi, leaving the party to ponder its next move to rejuvenate its political narrative.

