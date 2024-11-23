Congress Triumphs in Kerala By-Polls: A Boost for UDF

The recent by-elections in Kerala have delivered a nuanced political landscape, with significant victories for the Congress-led UDF. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured her first electoral win from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, surpassing previous records held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

In Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil achieved a thumping win, making notable inroads into traditional BJP strongholds. Despite the overall reduced voter turnout, these victories reflect strong public sentiment against both the central and state governments, particularly the ruling CPI(M)-headed LDF.

CPI(M) officials, however, argued against anti-government sentiments, citing their retained seat in Chelakkara as a sign of their ongoing support. The results of these by-polls underscore shifting political dynamics ahead of upcoming elections in Kerala.

