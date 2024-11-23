Left Menu

Stellar Victory for INDIA Bloc in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised citizens after the INDIA bloc's significant assembly poll success, indicating a strong democratic performance. The coalition secured 31 seats and leads in 24 others. Soren, victorious from the Barhait seat, aims to establish 'Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed heartfelt thanks to the state's citizens following the INDIA bloc's impressive assembly poll performance. He emphasized that this outcome signifies a triumph for democracy.

The coalition, which includes the JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPIM(L) Liberation, is on a clear path to victory, having secured 31 seats and leading in an additional 24. Soren successfully defended his Barhait seat with a margin of 39,791 votes, overcoming BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

Addressing the press, Soren stated, "We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand, and our strategy will be finalized post-election results. I extend my gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support." AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir affirmed Soren's ongoing leadership as the state's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

