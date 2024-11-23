Stellar Victory for INDIA Bloc in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed heartfelt thanks to the state's citizens following the INDIA bloc's impressive assembly poll performance. He emphasized that this outcome signifies a triumph for democracy.

The coalition, which includes the JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPIM(L) Liberation, is on a clear path to victory, having secured 31 seats and leading in an additional 24. Soren successfully defended his Barhait seat with a margin of 39,791 votes, overcoming BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

Addressing the press, Soren stated, "We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand, and our strategy will be finalized post-election results. I extend my gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support." AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir affirmed Soren's ongoing leadership as the state's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)