Assam CM Reflects on BJP's Painful Defeat in Jharkhand

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his personal distress following the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Despite the setback, he extended congratulations to the JMM-led alliance for their convincing win, expressing confidence in Jharkhand's future growth under CM Hemant Soren's leadership.

Sarma highlighted the BJP's devoted efforts during the campaign, acknowledged the electoral outcome as a democratic mandate, and pledged unwavering support to the party workers.

