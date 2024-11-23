Left Menu

Assam CM Reflects on BJP's Painful Defeat in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed personal pain after the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand assembly elections. He congratulated the JMM alliance on their impressive victory and acknowledged the BJP's dedication. Sarma emphasized accepting the public mandate as the essence of democracy.

Updated: 23-11-2024 18:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his personal distress following the BJP's loss in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Despite the setback, he extended congratulations to the JMM-led alliance for their convincing win, expressing confidence in Jharkhand's future growth under CM Hemant Soren's leadership.

Sarma highlighted the BJP's devoted efforts during the campaign, acknowledged the electoral outcome as a democratic mandate, and pledged unwavering support to the party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

