Left Menu

Maharashtra's Historic Mandate: A Testament to Modi's Policies

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the NDA's landslide victory in Maharashtra as evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring influence through development-oriented policies. The BJP-led coalition headed for a massive win, signaling strong public support for Modi's leadership and governance approach in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:17 IST
Maharashtra's Historic Mandate: A Testament to Modi's Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a monumental victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, a move hailed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring influence and development-focused policies.

The BJP-led coalition's triumph was evident from the vote count, with the party winning 68 seats and leading in 65 others in the 288-member assembly. Shiv Sena, a key ally, secured 35 seats and was leading in 22 more, while the NCP won 29 seats and led in 12 others as per the Election Commission's data till 6 pm.

Khandu took to social media, extolling the unwavering public trust and progress under Modi's leadership. He praised the BJP workers' dedication and recognized the Maharashtra result as a historic mandate for development and good governance, the largest since 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024