Maharashtra's Historic Mandate: A Testament to Modi's Policies
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the NDA's landslide victory in Maharashtra as evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring influence through development-oriented policies. The BJP-led coalition headed for a massive win, signaling strong public support for Modi's leadership and governance approach in the country.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a monumental victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, a move hailed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring influence and development-focused policies.
The BJP-led coalition's triumph was evident from the vote count, with the party winning 68 seats and leading in 65 others in the 288-member assembly. Shiv Sena, a key ally, secured 35 seats and was leading in 22 more, while the NCP won 29 seats and led in 12 others as per the Election Commission's data till 6 pm.
Khandu took to social media, extolling the unwavering public trust and progress under Modi's leadership. He praised the BJP workers' dedication and recognized the Maharashtra result as a historic mandate for development and good governance, the largest since 1972.
(With inputs from agencies.)
