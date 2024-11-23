Resounding Victory: Rahul Mamkootathil’s Triumph in Palakkad By-Election

In a surprising twist, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the Palakkad Assembly seat, securing a notable margin of 18,840 votes in the by-election, despite stiff competition from BJP and CPI(M) factions.

Mamkootathil amassed 58,389 votes, surpassing BJP's C Krishnakumar with 39,549 votes, and LDF contender P Sarin, who trailed at 37,293 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India.

The by-poll was not without drama, highlighted by allegations of voter list irregularities and black money. The victory, largely attributed to the unified efforts of the UDF, signifies a significant political shift in Palakkad.

(With inputs from agencies.)