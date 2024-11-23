Left Menu

Resounding Victory: Rahul Mamkootathil’s Triumph in Palakkad By-Election

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress-led UDF candidate, retained the Palakkad Assembly seat by a considerable margin of 18,840 votes, fending off the BJP and CPI(M). The by-poll witnessed controversies, including allegations of black money and voter list duplications. Mamkootathil credited party unity for the victory.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:15 IST
In a surprising twist, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil retained the Palakkad Assembly seat, securing a notable margin of 18,840 votes in the by-election, despite stiff competition from BJP and CPI(M) factions.

Mamkootathil amassed 58,389 votes, surpassing BJP's C Krishnakumar with 39,549 votes, and LDF contender P Sarin, who trailed at 37,293 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India.

The by-poll was not without drama, highlighted by allegations of voter list irregularities and black money. The victory, largely attributed to the unified efforts of the UDF, signifies a significant political shift in Palakkad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

