Karnataka's Assembly Victories: Siddaramaiah Celebrates People's Verdict

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attributes Congress's victory in three Karnataka by-polls to his government's guarantee schemes. He criticizes opposition BJP and JD(S) for spreading lies and allegations. Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi's statements regarding excise funds and counters former PM Deve Gowda and his son's public display during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:29 IST
Karnataka's Assembly Victories: Siddaramaiah Celebrates People's Verdict
Karnataka's ruling Congress party celebrated a triumphant sweep in the by-polls of three key assembly constituencies, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declaring the victory a triumph in the 'people's court'. He attributed the success in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna to his government's guarantee schemes, highlighting the significant win against the BJP and JD(S) alliance.

Siddaramaiah strongly refuted allegations from the opposition, dismissing them as lies and baseless. He addressed the accusations concerning the MUDA site allotment scam involving his wife and challenged Prime Minister Modi's remarks on election funding, insisting on the validation of such claims.

The Chief Minister also critiqued former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for their public emotional displays during elections. He ended on a note of congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, marking a resounding win for Congress.

