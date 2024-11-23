BJP's Yadav-Vaishnaw Duo Delivers Again with Maharashtra Triumph

In a political coup, Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have orchestrated a sweeping victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Previously successful in Madhya Pradesh, they had once again proved their mettle.

After shouldering a tumultuous campaign, the duo's strategic groundwork paid off, particularly in light of the party's prior Lok Sabha setbacks in Maharashtra. This dramatic turnaround highlighted their adeptness at navigating intra-party and external challenges like the Maratha reservation unrest.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the efforts of Yadav and Vaishnaw as the BJP now looks set to take 132 seats out of 288, marking its most significant victory in the state since Prime Minister Modi's rise in 2014.

