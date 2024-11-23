Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Triumph in State Elections

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is set to retain power in the state after a decisive win in the elections. Kalpana Soren, party candidate and Hemant Soren's wife, expressed her gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming support, illustrating the government's strong connection with the populace.

Referring to the administration as the 'Abua government', Kalpana Soren highlighted the citizens' unwavering faith in her husband's leadership. She assured that Hemant Soren would intensify his efforts in serving Jharkhand. Election Commission data shows Kalpana leading significantly against BJP's Muniya Devi by over 16,960 votes.

JMM has captured 22 seats and is leading in 12, while Congress and RJD have also performed well. The BJP, on the other hand, has won 15 seats, trailing behind the INDIA alliance. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed disappointment but acknowledged the democratic outcome, congratulating the JMM and expressing confidence in Jharkhand's future under Hemant Soren's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)