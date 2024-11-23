Left Menu

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Triumph in State Elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, celebrates a significant victory in state elections, reinforcing their governance with overwhelming public support. Party candidate Kalpana Soren leads with a substantial margin, as BJP acknowledges defeat. Sarma congratulates JMM, underscoring the importance of democratic mandate and development focus.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is set to retain power in the state after a decisive win in the elections. Kalpana Soren, party candidate and Hemant Soren's wife, expressed her gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming support, illustrating the government's strong connection with the populace.

Referring to the administration as the 'Abua government', Kalpana Soren highlighted the citizens' unwavering faith in her husband's leadership. She assured that Hemant Soren would intensify his efforts in serving Jharkhand. Election Commission data shows Kalpana leading significantly against BJP's Muniya Devi by over 16,960 votes.

JMM has captured 22 seats and is leading in 12, while Congress and RJD have also performed well. The BJP, on the other hand, has won 15 seats, trailing behind the INDIA alliance. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed disappointment but acknowledged the democratic outcome, congratulating the JMM and expressing confidence in Jharkhand's future under Hemant Soren's leadership.

