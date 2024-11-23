Left Menu

Kalpana Soren: The New Powerhouse in Jharkhand Politics

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has become a prominent figure in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Despite her husband's legal challenges, she has emerged as a powerful leader, opposing the BJP's influence and gaining support from tribal communities. Her political journey began following her husband's arrest and has continued to grow as she campaigns for justice and resistance against oppressive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has become a formidable force within the political landscape of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Her emergence as a leader comes amid her husband's legal troubles, providing a dynamic opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kalpana's journey into politics wasn't premeditated but inspired by her husband's arrest on January 31, linked to a money laundering case. Despite facing both personal and political hurdles, Kalpana has depicted resilience and leadership, vigorously campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections while securing support from tribal communities.

Though legal challenges continue for her husband, Kalpana remains steadfast in her quest for justice. She denounces the BJP's tactics, labelling them as coercive. Through approximately 200 rallies, she has invigorated the JMM, asserting her presence as a powerful voice in the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

